Sports

September 19, 2016 6:08 AM

Glasgow club Rangers suspends Joey Barton for 3 weeks

Glasgow club Rangers has suspended Joey Barton for three weeks over a training-ground row following the team's Old Firm derby loss to Celtic.

The Associated Press
GLAGSOW, Scotland

Glasgow club Rangers has suspended Joey Barton for three weeks over a training-ground row following the team's Old Firm derby loss to Celtic.

The 34-year-old Barton was involved in a heated argument involving teammate Andy Halliday in the wake of the 5-1 loss to Celtic.

Rangers says "time and space is required for both the club and the player to assess all that has happened."

Barton has a reputation as a hot-headed footballer.

The former Manchester City player served 77 days in jail in 2008 after a street fight in Liverpool.

In 2012, while playing for Queens Park Rangers, Barton was suspended for 12 matches for violent conduct during a Premier League game. It led to Barton being sent out on loan to French club Marseille.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Belleville West QB talks come-from-behind conference win over Collinsville

View more video

Sports Videos