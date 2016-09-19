Glasgow club Rangers suspends Joey Barton for 3 weeks

Glasgow club Rangers has suspended Joey Barton for three weeks over a training-ground row following the team's Old Firm derby loss to Celtic.
The 34-year-old Barton was involved in a heated argument involving teammate Andy Halliday in the wake of the 5-1 loss to Celtic.
Rangers says "time and space is required for both the club and the player to assess all that has happened."
Barton has a reputation as a hot-headed footballer.
The former Manchester City player served 77 days in jail in 2008 after a street fight in Liverpool.
In 2012, while playing for Queens Park Rangers, Barton was suspended for 12 matches for violent conduct during a Premier League game. It led to Barton being sent out on loan to French club Marseille.
