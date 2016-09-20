Brian Gichuru of Belleville West gets out front at the start of the Belleville city cross country race.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Belleville East junior Seleiya Wilson took first place at the annual Belleville city cross country race.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Belleville West senior Brian Gichuru adds some distance between first and second near the end of the Belleville city cross country race.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
The start of the girls varsity heat of the Belleville city cross country race.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Belleville East Junior Jake Howell during the Belleville city cross country race. Howell finished second.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Belleville East junior Seleiya Wilson at the start of the Belleville city cross country race.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Belleville East senior Sydney Hartung works to get up one of the hills during the Belleville city cross country race.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Belleville West Junior Alyssa Frakes takes 5th place at the Belleville city cross country meet.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Althoff's Tiffani Siekmann took second place at the annual Belleville city cross country race.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Belleville West senior Brian Gichuru and Belleville East senior Dillon Vaupel run side by side early in the Belleville city cross country race.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Belleville East junior Seleiya Wilson checks her watch as she comes out of the woods during the Belleville city cross country race.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Beleville East freshman Zach Panek runs during the Belleville city cross country race. Panek finished fourth.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com