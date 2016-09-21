Sinking Orioles yield 5 unearned runs in 5-1 loss to Red Sox

2:13 Belleville West opens girls volleyball conference play with an upset Pause

1:24 Edwardsville junior comes up big in volleyball win over Althoff

2:15 High school students compete at Belleville City Cross Country Meet

1:08 Belleville West QB talks come-from-behind conference win over Collinsville

1:39 Althoff junior helps lead Crusaders to lopsided win over Mt. Vernon

1:21 Highland defense comes up big in football win over Mascoutah

0:43 Mater Dei football leads in 3rd quarter; game delayed again

1:37 Freeburg girls volleyball coach talks about the Midgets' conference win

2:03 Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks about 7-0 loss to the Cubs

1:55 Cardinals rookie pitcher Alex Reyes comes through in relief outing