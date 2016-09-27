Sean Manaea impressive again despite A's 2-1 loss to Angels

1:21 Edwardsville soccer senior talks Tigers win over Normal Pause

1:00 Central senior Ben Rakers talks Milk Bowl win over Mater Dei

1:18 Central senior Collin Thomas talks Milk Bowl win over Mater Dei

1:40 First to finish Belleville Main Street Marathon did so in a wheelchair

1:15 Dionte Rodgers rolls in Edwardsville victory against Belleville East

0:25 Columbia falls to Timberland 4-1 in their first loss of the season

1:25 Jake Allen is the clear No. 1 goalie now for the St. Louis Blues

2:16 Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk talks about team changes as camp opens

0:34 Belleville welterweight Quontez McRath's fight cancelled

1:06 Waterloo senior comes through with big goal in soccer win