September 27, 2016 4:27 AM

Police: Track worker dies after being hit at Owosso Speedway

The Associated Press
MIDDLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Mich.

Police say a track worker at Owosso Speedway in mid-Michigan has died after being struck by a race car during a weekend race.

State police say 49-year-old Michael Niebrzydowski was hit early Sunday while standing on the track and attempting to slow race traffic for an unrelated crash in Shiawassee County's Middlebury Township. Police say he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The track is a banked, paved oval. Owosso Speedway posted a statement on its website, saying it was "deeply saddened" by Niebrzydowski's death.

