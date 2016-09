Jaylon Bester giving legs to Althoff's run at an undefeated season

Althoff Crusaders senior running back Jaylon Bester rushed for 331 yards in a South Seven Conference football win over previously unbeaten Centralia. Bester is the BND Player of the Week for the second time in three weeks. The Miami of Ohio commit had 285 yards two weeks ago in a win at Mater Dei.