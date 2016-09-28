POWRi midget racing making final stop at Belle-Clair Speedway

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Series and POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro Series will make their final visit to Belle-Clair Speedway in Belleville this season on Friday and Saturday.
Saturday’s 12th annual Charlene Meents Memorial event is held in honor of the former Midwest Auto Racing Association president. During her years with MARA, Meents was instrumental in keeping midget racing alive in the Midwest, especially the St. Louis area.
She played an important role in maintaining MARA’s presence in some of the country’s largest and most notable races, including the Belleville Nationals and the Chili Bowl Nationals. Though she died in 2003, Meents is remembered by many as a friendly face who welcomed them to each MARA event. Along with her friends and family, the Charlene Meents Memorial keeps her racing legacy alive.
Saturday’s racing will also be broadcast on the MAVTV Motorsports Network. Friday night features the annual Belleville Bash with grandstand gates opening at 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Presented by Priority Aviation, the 12th Annual Charlene Meents Memorial features nearly $3,500 in extra sponsor money and contingencies, adding over $1,000 in payout to the back end of the feature purse, helping to make the feature $250 to start.
Each heat race will also pay $50 to win, with $25 going to each of the second and third place heat race finishes. In addition, there will be $100 to the high point getter of the night, a $100 hard charger for the main event, and at least $25 paid to lap leaders of the feature.
As an added bonus, semi non-transfers also will receive extra money and Hinchman Indy has sponsored a gift certificate for the driver with the worst luck. Gift certificates have also been provided by Simpson Race Products and Rod End Supply to be handed out to random positions throughout the evening.
In honor of longtime POWRi announcer, Jim Childers, POWRi will be hosting a Chili Dump at the conclusion of the races Friday at Belle-Clair Speedway. Childers’ contributions and continued efforts not only for POWRi, but open wheel racing as a whole, have left a long-lasting shine on the sport. Always a familiar voice behind the microphone, his tone and race calling is recognizable nationwide. Childers will also be present this Friday and Saturday night at Belle-Clair Speedway to announce the 12th Annual Meents Memorial.
POWRi will provide the chili, hot dogs and chips for all race teams and their families.
