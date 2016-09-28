Althoff vs. Gibault Boys Soccer

Althoff’s Mitchell Kidd and Gibault’s Cameron Kincheloe go for a header during their game at Oerter Park in Columbia on Wendesday.
Althoff’s John Lewis moves in to tackle Althoff’s Cameron Kincheloe during their game on Wednesday.
Gibault's Kyle Rocca and Althoff's Mitchell Kidd battle for the ball during the first half of their game on Wednesday.
Althoff head coach Skip Birdsong.
Gibault’s Adam Stearns steals the ball from Althoff’s Joshua Mark during their game in Columbia on Wednesday.
Gibault’s Cameron Kincheloe and Althoff’s Tyler Stone battle for the ball during their game on Wednesday. See a gallery of photographs and a video at bnd.com.
Althoff’s Stephen Waltrip and Gibault’s Ben Mueth go for a header during their game on Wednesday.
Gibault boys soccer coach Matt Reeb.
