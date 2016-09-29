How many titles for Senators?

Today’s question: The Washington Senators began their American League franchise endeavors in 1901. The franchise had some great Hall of Fame players in the names of pitching great Walter Johnson, Clark Griffith, Bucky Harris, Goose Goslin, Sam Rice, Joe Cronin, and Lefty Gomez to name a few. The franchise moved in 1960 to Minnesota. How many World Series did the Washington Senators win before they moved to Minnesota?
Yesterday’s answer: Teemu Selanne. He finished the 2005-06 season with a total of 90 points in 80 games. His game almost never dwindled, and his goal-scoring ability was restored. His dedication to hockey goes as far as to opening a hockey school in his home country of Finland.
Comments