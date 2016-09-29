Ex-Oregon football coach arraigned in hazing case

A not guilty plea has been entered for a former volunteer high school football coach charged in connection with an Oregon hazing incident.
The Gazette-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2dmfWLE ) that a judge entered the not guilty plea to a misdemeanor criminal mistreatment charge on behalf of 22-year-old Cooper Kikuta during his arraignment Tuesday. Kikuta, who has no previous criminal history, was granted conditional release.
The former assistant volunteer coach for Philomath High School is charged along with six varsity football players for a July hazing initiation in which 11 freshmen had intimate parts of their bodies targeted at a summer training camp.
Prosecutors allege Kikuta didn't provide adequate care for the players who were under his supervision.
The juveniles cited in the case have admitted to the allegations against them.
Comments