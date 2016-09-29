Alabama drivers advised to watch out for deer

Alabama motorists are getting a costly reminder to look out for deer while driving.
State Farm, Alabama's largest auto insurer, says in a statement that there were 28,794 insurance claims connected to deer collisions from July 2015 to the end of June. The company says one in 135 Alabama drivers are likely to collide with a deer — a figure that's higher than the national odds of one in 164.
The national cost per claim average is $3,995.
The statement says the months a driver is most likely to collide with a deer in Alabama are October, November and December. State Farm recommends that drivers take precautions to avoid hitting deer, such as paying attention to deer crossing signs and using high beams when possible.
