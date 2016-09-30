Sports

In which round did Saad KO Conteh?

By Dean Criddle

Today’s Question: Saad Muhammad's first light heavyweight title defense came against former champion John Conteh. In a gory bout, Saad scored 2 late round knockdowns to win a razor close 15 round decision. In their rematch, Saad won by an easy knockout. What round did Saad kayo the faded Conteh?

Yesterday’s answer: One. The Senators had to wait 24 seasons before they appeared in even one World Series in 1924. Under the watchful arm of pitcher Walter Johnson, with his 23-7 record, the Senators defeated the New York Giants four games to three. With two 12-inning games in the series, they Giants and Senators each won one.

