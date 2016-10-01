Mosley efficient in Althoff victory

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks about Aledmys Diaz's grand slam Tuesday in the rookie shortstop's first game since the death of his close friend, Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who have known each other since their childhood in Cuba. The blast helped the Cardinals beat Cincinnati 12-5 as the Redbirds kept pace with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants in the fight for two National League Wild Card spots.