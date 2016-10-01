Mosley efficient in Althoff victory

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks about Aledmys Diaz's grand slam Tuesday in the rookie shortstop's first game since the death of his close friend, Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who have known each other since their childhood in Cuba. The blast helped the Cardinals beat Cincinnati 12-5 as the Redbirds kept pace with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants in the fight for two National League Wild Card spots.
Central senior running back Collin Thomas rushed for 106 yards and returned an interception for a touchdown in the Milk Bowl against the Mater Dei Knights. The Cougars won the 40th annual Milk Bowl 46-35.
Donovan McBride, 15, of Waterloo was the first finisher of the inaugural Belleville Main Street Marathon on Sept. 24 in Belleville, Illinois. He has a goal of attending the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.