Belleville West blanks Belleville East 42-0.

Belleville West QB Logan Betz (2) leaps to throw the ball over approaching East players James Sayles (34), Tyreke Kerley (5), and Devon Coleman (54).
West's Paris Johnson (1, right) is tackled by East's Alexander Garza (16). At far left is East's Jamarion Palmer (22).
West's Kriston Davis (5) keeps running and moving forward even as East players pile on and try to stop him.
Belleville East player Blake Boone (82, center) wraps an arm around West RB Kriston Davis (5, left) and brings him down in early game action. At right is East's Eric Chism (3).
Belleville East quarterback Kienen Waller (14, right) fumbled the ball after he was hit from behind by West's LaMondre' Carter (22, left).
West's Paris Johnson (1, right) pulls down a long pass for a touchdown as he's pursued by East's Quantavius Alexander (1, left).
Belleville East runner Stanley Montrea (99) was flipped over as he was stopped by West's Kyle Ziegel (28). In background is West teammate Jack Lanxon (8).
Belleville West RB Kriston Davis steps into the end zone for a touchdown early in the game against cross-town rivals Belleville East.
Belleville East QB Kienen Waller (14, left) handed the ball off to RB Roderick Morgan (7, right). At center is West lineman Jaylen Davis (61).
Belleville West's Kyle Ziegel (28, center) hangs onto Belleville East WR William Travis (17, left) as Travis is also pursued by West players Khari Kollore (9, right) and Jack Lanxon (8, behind Kollore).
Belleville East QB Kienen Waller (14) takes the snap from center.
West's Paris Johnson (1, left) runs in a touchdown as teammate Jamar Edwards (6, right) claps for him. This touchdown made the score 35-0, with about four minutes left in the third quarter. West ended up beating East 42-0.
Belleville East QB Kienen Waller (14) prepares to throw to a Lancer receiver, but his pass was intercepted by a West player.
Belleville East players Dondi Fuller (11) and Quantavius Alexander (1) try to block the PAT by West's Austin Firestone (26).
Belleville East WR William Travis (17, left) is wrapped up by West's Jack Lanxon (8, center) and Khari Kollore (9, right).
Members of the Belleville West Marching Maroons applaud a play by their team.
Belleville East students support their team.
Famous golfer Bob Goalby of Belleville flips the coin prior to the game between Belleville West and Belleville East on Saturday afternoon. West ended up defeating East, 42-0.
Active duty and military veterans salute or stand at attention during the playing of the National Anthem before the Belleville East versus Belleville West football game on Saturday afternoon.
Former Belleville West cheerleaders catch up on the sidelines as they wait to be introduced during a special halftime ceremony that recognized former coaches, teachers and other alumni on the 100th anniversary of Belleville West High School.
Former Belleville West cheerleaders had some fun on the field after they were introduced during a special halftime ceremony that recognized former coaches, teachers and other alumni on the 100th anniversary of Belleville West High School.
Former Belleville West alumni walk onto the football field during a special halftime ceremony that recognized former coaches, teachers and alumni on the 100th anniversary of Belleville West High School.
