Sports

October 1, 2016 9:38 PM

Higgins totals 3 TDs, Louisiana Tech tops UTEP 28-7

The Associated Press
RUSTON, La.

Ryan Higgins passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 42 yards and another score, and Louisiana Tech beat UTEP 28-7 on Saturday night.

Higgins found Jarred Craft for a 17-yard score midway through the first quarter, then took the ball 22 yards to pay dirt later in the period to give Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-1 Conference USA) a 14-0 lead.

After scoreless second and third quarters, UTEP (1-4, 0-1) got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with a 10-yard pass from Ryan Metz to Hayden Plinke. Craft went 70 yards two plays later to build Louisiana Tech's lead back to 14, 21-7.

Trent Taylor caught a 9-yard TD pass from Higgins with 1:29 left to round out the scoring.

Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz improved to 7-0 all time vs. UTEP — 4-0 with the Bulldogs, 2-0 at East Carolina and a win in his only game vs. the Miners while at South Florida.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Belleville East and West meet in the Maroons' 100th season

View more video

Sports Videos