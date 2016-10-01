Indiana uses late rally to upset No. 17 Spartans 24-21 in OT

2:28 Pregame ceremony honors Belleville West on 100th anniversary Pause

3:29 Mike Matheny speaks after win keeps Cardinals in wild card race

1:45 Belleville West's Davis rolls over East

1:40 Columbia volleyball seniors help Eagles win Metro Classic tournament title

1:36 Althoff senior QB efficient in Crusaders' victory over Marion Wildcats

1:09 Central football moves to 6-0 as senior RB has a big night against Red Bud

3:24 GM John Mozeliak: Cardinals unlikely to exercise Matt Holliday's 2017 option

3:35 Cardinals manager Mike Matheny speaks after controversial win over Reds

3:13 Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks after loss to Cincinnati

1:53 Gibault soccer wins fifth straight with victory over Althoff