Local D-1 sports report

A summary of how the local athletes preformed this weekend.
OKLAHOMA
Austin Seibert, kicker-punter Belleville West: Seibert went 1-1 on his field goal attempts with a long 35 yards. Seibert was also 7-7 on extra points to go along with five punts that averaged 44.0 yards. Oklahoma went on the beat TCU 52-46.
MISSOURI
Terry Beckner Jr., DT East St. Louis: Beckner recorded five tackles in the 42-7 loss to LSU.
Tucker McCann, K, O'Fallon: McCann went 1-1 on extra points in the 42-7.
ILLINOIS
Darius Mosely, DB, O'Fallon: Mosley recorded four tackles and one interception in the 31-16 loss to Nebraska.
EASTERN MICHIGAN
Todd Porter, QB O'Fallon: Porter completed 11 of his 16 pass attempts for 107 yards and an interception to go with four rushers for 34 yards in the 28-25 win over Bowling Green.
Oddie Granger, DL, East St. Louis: Granger recorded three tackles in the 28-25 win over Bowling Green.
NEBRASKA
Tanner Farmer, OL, Highland: Farmer anchored an offensive line that gained 203 rushing yards and 220 yards through the air in the 31-16 win over Illinois.
WYOMING
Brian Hill, RB, Belleville West: Hill rushed 19 times for 166 yards and a touchdown in the 38-17 win over Colorado State. Hill now owns the career rushing record at Wyoming with 3,064 yards.
WESTERN KENTUCKY
Nolan Dowling, long snapper, Belleville East: Dowling successfully completed 11 out of 11 snaps (7 extra points, 2 field goals, 2 punts) in the 50-3 win over Houston Baptist University.
SIU CARBONDALE
Chase Allen, LB, Belleville East. Allen recorded one tackle in the 42-21 loss to UNI.
Craig James, DB, Edwardsville. James recorded three tackles and one pass break up in the 42-21 loss to UNI.
Markese Jackson, LB, East St. Louis. Jackson recorded eight tackles including one tackle for a loss in the 42-21 loss to UNI.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Pierre Gee-Tucker, LB, Belleville West: Gee-Tucker recorded seven tackles, two tackles for a loss, a sack and a forced fumble in the 31-16 win over Illinois State.
Dom, Davis, CB, Belleville West: Davis recorded three tackles and a tackle for a loss in the 31-16 win over Illinois State.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
Mike Ford, DB, Marquette: Ford recorded six tackles including a sack and a pass break-up in the 21-14 win over Eastern Illinois.
Tyler McLemore, WR, Alton: McLemore caught two passes for 21 yards in the 21-14 win over Eastern Illinois.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Charlie Harmon, OL, O’Fallon: Harmon anchored a line that rushed for 117 yards and passed for 361 yards in the 52-14 win over South Dakota State.
Comments