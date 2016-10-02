Cardinals GM John Mozeliak discusses Sunday's win in clubhouse

Belleville West football defeated Belleville East 42-0 in the Maroons' 100th season. West junior running back Kriston Davis carried the ball 27 times for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Lancers.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks about the Cards' come-from-behind win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals are a game behind the San Francisco Giants for the National League's second wild card berth.
Hamilton had 13 kills, Jordan Haussmann had seven and Yochum had six as the 24-0 Eagles knocked off the Nerinx Hall Markers 25-12, 25-19 Saturday to win the Belleville East Metro Classic volleyball tournament.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks about Aledmys Diaz's grand slam Tuesday in the rookie shortstop's first game since the death of his close friend, Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who have known each other since their childhood in Cuba. The blast helped the Cardinals beat Cincinnati 12-5 as the Redbirds kept pace with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants in the fight for two National League Wild Card spots.