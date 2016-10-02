Cardinals GM John Mozeliak discusses Sunday's win in clubhouse

St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak talks about the team after its victory Sunday. Despite the win, they were still left out of the playoffs.
dwilhelm@bnd.com

Sports

Belleville West's Davis rolls over East

Belleville West junior running back Kriston Davis rushed for 271 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Maroons' city rivalry win over East. A full grandstand included 200 or so former players, cheerleaders and coaches who were celebrating the 100th anniversary of high school football in Belleville.

Sports

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks about Aledmys Diaz' role in key victory

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks about Aledmys Diaz's grand slam Tuesday in the rookie shortstop's first game since the death of his close friend, Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who have known each other since their childhood in Cuba. The blast helped the Cardinals beat Cincinnati 12-5 as the Redbirds kept pace with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants in the fight for two National League Wild Card spots.

Sports Videos