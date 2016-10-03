Ladd, Gionta, Barzal lead Islanders to 4-3 win over Devils

Andrew Ladd had the tying goal late in the second period, and Stephen Gionta and Mathew Barzal scored 2:35 apart early in the third to lead the New York Islanders to a 4-3 exhibition victory over the New Jersey Devils on Monday night.
Ladd, who signed with the Islanders in the offseason, scored his first of the preseason with 5:31 remaining in the middle period to tie it 2-2.
Gionta tipped in a shot from fellow former Devils player Steve Bernier to put New York ahead at 3:55 of the third. Barzal then tipped in another shot by Bernier to make it 4-2 at the 6:30 mark.
Colin Markison scored in the first period for the Islanders. Thomas Greiss stopped 25 shots in his preseason debut after returning from the World Cup of Hockey following Team Europe's loss to Canada in the finals.
Reid Boucher and Miles Wood scored 2:37 apart to give the Devils a 2-1 lead just past the midpoint of the second period. Devante Smith-Pelly pulled New Jersey within one with 8:17 to go in the third, and Cory Schneider finished with 26 saves.
VORACEK'S OT GOAL LIFTS FLYERS PAST RANGERS
In Philadelphia, Jakub Voracek's second goal 27 seconds into overtime gave the Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win after giving up a three-goal lead against the New York Rangers.
Jordan Weal, Voracek and Travis Konecny scored 3:21 apart in the second period to give the Flyers a 3-0 lead. Steve Mason had 27 saves.
Ryan Graves got the Rangers on the scoreboard with about 3 1/2 minutes to go in the middle period, and Brandon Pirri and rookie Jimmy Vesey scored in the third to tie it with 9:09 left.
Leading 1-0, the Flyers went on a 5-on-3 with about 9 1/2 minutes left in the second after Vesey was called for tripping and J.T. Miller got a double-minor for high-sticking 13 seconds apart. Voracek took advantage with a slap shot less than a minute later, and Konecny converted a wrister with just under 8 minutes remaining.
The Flyers' Radko Gudas was ejected in the final minute of the first period after receiving a misconduct for boarding Vesey from behind.
Henrik Lundqvist stopped 17 of 18 shots over the first 30:18 for the Rangers, and Mackenzie Skapski gave up three goals on 15 shots the rest of the way.
CAPITALS BEAT BLUES IN SHOOTOUT
In Washington, T.J. Oshie and Andre Burakovski scored in the shootout to lift the Capitals to a 2-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues.
Paul Casey scored in regulation for Washington, tipping in a shot by Zach Sill to tie the score 1:50 into the third period.
Braden Holtby had 13 saves on the 14 shots he faced over the first 31:50. Philipp Grubauer stopped all seven shots he faced through overtime, and then had three saves in the shootout — including a stop on Kenny Agostino in the fourth round for the win.
Dmitrij Jaskin's second of the preseason gave the Blues the 1-0 lead with 5:47 left in the first. Carter Hutton sopped 37 shots through overtime and then gave up two goals on four shots in the tiebreaker.
