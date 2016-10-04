Bailey scores late in OT, Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-2

Josh Bailey scored 4:38 into overtime to lift the New York Islanders to a 3-2 exhibition victory over the crosstown-rival Rangers on Tuesday night.
Cal Clutterbuck scored twice for Islanders and Jean-Francois Berube had 23 saves.
Chris Kreider and Nicklas Jensen scored for the Rangers, and Antti Raanta stopped 39 shots.
Kreider tipped in a shot by Marc Staal for his second of the preseason with 3:18 left in the first period.
Clutterbuck's bouncing shot deflected off Dylan McIlrath and past Raanta to tie it less than a minute later.
Clutterbuck's wrister put the Islanders up 2-1 at 6:06 of the second, but Jensen tied it from inside the right circle to tie it again about 5 minutes later.
KARLSSON GIVES BLUE JACKETS OT WIN OVER PREDATORS
In Nashville, Tennessee, William Karlsson scored 1:17 into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 victory over the Predators.
Oliver Bjorkstrand and Zach Werenski scored for Columbus, and to give the Blue Jackets a two-goal lead about 12 minutes into the second period.
P.K. Subban's second goal of the season, on the power play with just more than a minute left in the middle period, got the Predators on the scoreboard.
Viktor Arvidsson's wraparound tied it with about 7 1/2 minutes left in regulation.
Anton Forsberg stopped all 21 shots he faced over the first 30 1/2 minutes for Columbus, and Joonas Korpisalo gave up two goals on nine shots the rest of the way.
Pekka Rinne finished with 20 saves for the Predators.
CARR LIFTS CANADIENS PAST BRUINS
In Quebec City, Dan Carr scored with 4:50 left in the third period to lift the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins 4-3
Carr picked off a pass by Boston's Zdeno Chara at the blue line, went around Adam McQuiad and tucked the puck past goalie Tuuka Rask for the game-winner.
Jeff Petry, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk also scored for Montreal.
Ryan Spooner, Christian Ehrhoff and Austin Czarnik scored for the Bruins.
McQuaid's shot went off Lehkonen and found Spooner alone in front to beat Al Montoya from close range with 8:41 left in the first period. Ehrhoff, making his preseason debut for the Bruins after accepting a tryout invitation following the World Cup, made it 2-0 from the left point 1:29 into the second.
Petry and Lehkonen scored 1:41 apart to tie the score with just under 5 minutes left in the period.
Czarnik scored short-handed only 20 seconds into the third to put Boston ahead again, and Galchenyuk tied it 18 seconds later during the same power play.
LEHNER, SABRES BLANK HURRICANES
In Marquette, Michigan, Nicolas Deslauriers and Sam Reinhart scored in the second period to back Robin Lehner's shutout as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0.
Deslauriers fired a rebound of his own shot 1:39 into the middle period to get the Sabres on the scoreboard.
Reinhart deflected in a shot by defenseman Casey Nelson from above the right circle with just under 2 1/2 minutes left in the second.
