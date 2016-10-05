Horsing around at 2015 Belmont

Today’s question: The 2015 Belmont Stakes was the third and final leg of the Triple Crown series. Other than American Pharoah who won the first two races, which other horse that ran at the Belmont Stakes also ran in the first two legs?
Yesterday’s answer: Mitch Williams. The Phillies closing specialist, Williams, came into the game for the bottom of the ninth inning. He was facing the top of the Blue Jays order. He started by walking Rickey Henderson. After getting Devon White to flyout, he gave up a single to Paul Molitor. Then it was on to Carter who hit a Williams 2-2 pitch over the left field wall to win the game 8-6, and the series four games to two.
