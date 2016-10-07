Australia's Brett Coletta leads Asia-Pacific Amateur

Brett Coletta shot his second straight 5-under 67 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead over fellow Australian Cameron Davis in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.
The 20-year-old Coletta eagled the par-5 15th and had five birdies and two bogeys at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, the site of the Presidents Cup matches last year.
The winner Sunday will receive a spot in the Masters in the event conducted by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters and The R&A.
The 21-year-old Davis, the first-round leader after a 65, bogeyed the last two holes for a 70. Davis was second behind China's Jin Cheng last year in Hong Kong in the rain-shortened tournament. Two weeks ago in Mexico, he led Australia to victory in the World Amateur Team Championship and won the individual title.
Japan's Junya Kameshiro was third at 7 under after a 69.
Curtis Luck, the Australian who wrapped up a Masters invitation in August with his U.S. Amateur victory, shot a 69 to match Thailand's K.K. Limbhasut (68) and Japan's Yuwa Kosaihira (72) at 5 under.
