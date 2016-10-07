Edwardsville defeats Belleville West

Edwardsville quarterback Brenden Dickmann scrambles for an opening as he carries the ball.
Edwardsville's Dayleon Harris sprints to the endzone to score in the first quarter.
Edwardsville's Samuel Tilden pulls in a pass.
Edwardsville's Dionte Rodgers works to gain ground on Belleville West defenders.
Belleville West defender William Lanxon tries to stop Edwardsville's Dionte Rodgers in the 1st quarter.
Edwardsville's Andrew Holderer carries the ball after catching a deflected punt.
Belleville West's Kriston Davis is stopped by Edwardsville defenders.
Belleville West quarterback Logan Betz works to avoid a tackle from Edwardsville's Nathan Kolesa.
Edwardsville's Daval Torres carries the ball against Belleville West.
Belleville West defenders William Lanxon and Johnathon Clover work to stop Edwardsville's Dionte Rodgers in the 1st quarter.
Edwardsville's Dionte Rodgers muscles his way into the endzone in the third quarter.
Belleville West's Paris Johnson works to keep a grip on the ball as he is brought down by Edwardsville's Rodney Smith.
Belleville West quarterback Logan Betz draws a facemask penalty.
Edwardsville quarterback Brenden Dickmann scrambles as he looks for an open man.
Belleville West quarterback Logan Betz looks for an open man.
Edwardsville's Kendall Abdur-Rahman makes a cut to avoid the Belleville West defender.
Edwardsville's Dayleon Harris is congratulated by teammates after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter.
Belleville West's Kriston Davis is tripped up by Edwardsville defenders.
