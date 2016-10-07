Friday’s high school sports

PREP FOOTBALL
Wood River 13, South Fork 6 F
Mater Dei 33, Lutheran North 25 F
Althoff 49, Carbondale 6 F
Nashville 36, Pinckneyville 35 F
Pana 42, Litchfield 0 F
Carlyle 44, Dupo 7 F
Gillespie 20, Roxana 8 F
Du Quoin 14, Jonesboro 13 F
Greenville 56, Staunton 7 F
Jerseyville 63, Mascoutah 51
Civic Memorial 20, Waterloo 15
C: Camryn Gerhardt 4 run (Trevor Panyik kick), 8:26
W: Ross Schrader 7 run (kick failed), 3:26
C: Nick Newell 2 run (Trevor Panyik kick), 9:42
W: safety, 2:43
W: Dalton Viglasky 3 run (Tyson Roedl kick), 7:23
C: David Lane 31 pass from Brayden Pierce (run failed), 3:04
Civic Memorial:
Rushing: Corey Price 16-86, Nick Newell 15-65, Camryn Gerhardt 10-50, Rikki Lafferty 4-16, Zach Williams 3-2, Brayden Pierce 5-1. Team: 53-220Passing: Brayden Pierce 2-3 32. Team: 2-3 32Receiving: David Lane 1-31, Jaquan Adams 1-1. Returns: Camryn Gerhardt 1-63, Nick Newell 1-26, David Lane 1-17. Team: 3-106Interceptions: Camryn Gerhardt 1. Team: 1Fumble Recoveries: Shane Spell 1. Team: 1Quarterback Sacks: Corey Price 1. Team: 1Tackles: Zach Williams 5, Rikki Lafferty 4, Elijah Jones 4, Camryn Gerhardt 3, Nick Newell 3, David Lane 3, Griffen Courtoise 3, Brandon Deckard 3, Corey Price 2, Austin Eaton 2, Peighton Phillips 2, Marcus Bridges 1, Colin Overmeyer 1, Cody Reynolds 1. Team: 37
Highland 24, Triad 0
H: Brady Feldman 3 run (Elliott Prott kick), 7:33
H: Elliott Prott 42 FG, 2:09
H: Garrett Marti 15 run (Elliott Prott kick), 6:50
H: Brayton Moss 33 pass from Garrett Marti (Elliott Prott kick), 1:16
Highland:
Rushing: Brady Feldman 21-118, Garrett Marti 9-77. Team: 30-195Passing: Garrett Marti 12-24 165. Team: 12-24 165Receiving: Sam LaPorta 5-77. Returns: Team: 0- 0Interceptions: Team: 0Fumble Recoveries: Team: 0Quarterback Sacks: Team: 0Tackles: Kyle Lane 10, Brayton Moss 9, Jack Etter 7, Nick Bottom 6, Noah Schmitt 6. Team: 38
O’Fallon 42, Collinsville 0
O: Mason Hewitt 42 run (Brooks Hackney kick), 11:12
O: Jarvus Smith 10 pass from Christian Perez (Brooks Hackney kick), 7:04
O: Jarvus Smith 12 pass from Christian Perez (Brooks Hackney kick), 2:37
O: Christian Perez 44 run (Brooks Hackney kick), 5:59
O: Darryl Cobb Jr 7 run (Brooks Hackney kick), 6:27
O: Richard Cosey 18 run (Brooks Hackney kick), 3:01
O’Fallon:
Rushing: Mason Hewitt 22-192, Christian Perez 4-76, Dorian Brown 8-48, Richard Cosey 2-33, Darryl Cobb Jr 1-7. Team: 37-356Passing: Christian Perez 11-21 102. Team: 11-21 102Receiving: Jarvus Smith 4-41, Darryl Cobb Jr 4-28, Ronald Anthony 2-20, Burke Watts 1-13. Team: 11-102Returns: Richard Cosey 1-12. Team: 1-12Interceptions: Montrail Clay 1, Robert Gonzalez 1, Tyriq Mitchell 1. Team: 3Fumble Recoveries: Stephen White 1. Team: 1Quarterback Sacks: Richard Cosey 2, Nathan Hangsleben 1. Team: 3Tackles: Zaine Roe 4, Deven Monahan 3, Richard Cosey 2, Robert Gonzalez 2, Patrick Berry 2, Carlos Pickens 2, Stephen White 1, Tyriq Mitchell 1, Caleb Frohbieter 1, Rich Herm 1, Austin Johnson 1, Andrew Novy 1, Demario Reynolds 1. Team: 22
Wesclin 35, Freeburg 22
W: Antonio Williams 19 run (Kaylee Thaler kick), 0:00
F: 4 run ( run), 0:00
F: 63 pass from (run failed), 0:00
W: Antonio Williams 54 run (Kaylee Thaler kick), 0:00F: 4 run ( run), 0:00
W: KJ Corley 13 run ( run), 0:00
W: KJ Corley 85 run (run failed), 0:00
W: Antonio Williams 36 run (Kaylee Thaler kick), 0:00
Wesclin:
Rushing: Antonio Williams 17-178, KJ Corley 9-141. Team: 26-319
Edwardsville 30, Belleville West 7
E: Dayleon Harris 9 run (Riley Patterson kick), 8:35
E: Dionte Rodgers 45 run (Riley Patterson kick), 0:22
E: Riley Patterson 40 FG, 11:07
E: Brenden Dickmann 4 run (kick failed), 5:22
E: Chris McCartney 19 run (Riley Patterson kick), 7:41
B: Will Lanxon 9 run (Austin Firestone kick), 5:45
Belleville West:
Rushing: Kriston Davis 21-118, Paris Johnson 5-45, Will Lanxon 2-13, Logan Betz 3-10, Raymon DeWalt 1-2. Team: 32-188Passing: Will Lanxon 3-5 18. Team: 4-13 17Receiving: Paris Johnson 3-15, Kriston Davis 1-2. Returns: Paris Johnson 1-12. Team: 1-12Interceptions: Jack Lanxon 1. Team: 1Fumble Recoveries: Team: 0Quarterback Sacks: Jonathan Clover 2, Matt Hoskins 1. Team: 3Tackles: Jonathan Clover 7, Kriston Davis 7, Jack Lanxon 6, Kyle Ziegel 3, Matt Hoskins 2, LaMondre’ Carter 2, Tristin Caswell 1, Nick Cortese 1, Jaylen Davis 1, Khari Kollore 1, Cortez Moore 1, Zane Slack 1, Timothy Smalley 1, Jeremy Soehnlin 1. Team: 35
Columbia 33, Breese Central 6
C: Greg Long 29 FG, 11:08
C: Greg Long 28 FG, 6:43
C: Jordan Holmes 35 interception (Greg Long kick), 4:17
B: Hunter Toeben 16 run (kick failed), 7:19
C: Jordan Holmes 14 pass from Greg Long (Greg Long kick), 3:39
C: Colton Byrd 24 pass from Greg Long (Greg Long kick), 3:20
C: Greg Long 9 run (kick failed), 8:10
Columbia:
Rushing: Greg Long 16-98. Team: 16-98Passing: Greg Long 13-18 223. Team: 13-18 223Receiving: Jordan Holmes 6-131. Team: 6-131Returns: Team: 0- 0Interceptions: Team: 0Fumble Recoveries: Team: 0Quarterback Sacks: Team: 0Tackles: Owen Suedkamp 10. Team: 10
Granite City 41, Alton 27
G: Freddy Edwards 49 run (Dawson Angle kick), 10:02
G: Kendrick Williba 44 pass from Freddy Edwards (Dawson Angle kick), 6:50
G: Richard Graham 14 run (Dawson Angle kick), 5:05
A: Taylor Price 1 run (Jonathan Bumpers kick), 3:15
A: Kevin Caldwell 50 pass from Taylor Price (Jonathan Bumpers kick), 0:34
A: Morris Adams 5 pass from Taylor Price (Jonathan Bumpers kick), 0:12
G: Kendrick Williba 1 pass from Freddy Edwards (Dawson Angle kick), 4:48
G: Freddy Edwards 79 run (kick failed), 10:23
G: Freddy Edwards 7 run (Dawson Angle kick), 6:30
A: Jonathan Bumpers 69 pass from (kick failed), 4:54
PREP TENNIS
Southwestern Conference Girls Tennis Tournament
Edwardsville 24
O'Fallon 20
Belleville East 19
Belleville West 14
Alton 13
Collinsville 9
Granite City 6
East St. Louis 3
#1 Doubles
First Colbert/Dessee (EHS) 6-2,6-1
Second Burwitz/McIsaac (BE)
Third Brunner/Macaluso (OF) 6-1,6-1
#2 Doubles
First Kariblan/Cimarolli (EHS) 6-1,6-0
Second Shelton/Halwachs (OF)
Third Kriegshauser/L. Buschur (BE) 7-6,6-4
#3 Doubles
First Cadagin/Mezo (EHS) 6-0,6-0
Second Schreiber/Byrnside (OF)
Third M. Buschur/Shin (BE) 6-4,6-1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Neuqua Valley def. Edwardsville 25-22, 25-19
E. St. Louis def. Vandalia 17-25, 25-23, 17-16
Carbondale def. E. St. Louis 25-12, 24-26, 15-11
Central def. Carbondale 25-23, 25-21
Central def. Alton 25-17, 25-16
Highland def. Vandalia 25-10, 25-7
Edwardsville def. Lincoln-Way C 25-18, 25-13
BOYS SOCCER
O’Fallon 4, SLUH 2
SLUH
1
1
—
2
O’Fallon
1
3
—
4
GOALS: O: Austin Wilkerson 2, Adam Hudder, Mason Macias
GOALIES: S-; O-Min-80-Joe Guithues Sv-14
Mascoutah 1, Centralia 0
Centralia
0
0
—
0
Mascoutah
0
1
—
1
GOALS: M: Charlie Shortsleeves
SHOTS: C-0, M-14
GOALIES: C-; M-Min-80-Cole Junker Sv-6
PRO BASEBALL
Dodgers 4, Nationals 3
Los Angeles ab
r
h
bi
Washington ab
r
h
bi
Utley 2b
4
0
1
1
T.Trner cf
3
0
0
1
P.Baez p
0
0
0
0
Harper rf
5
1
1
0
Jansen p
1
0
0
0
Werth lf
4
1
1
0
C.Sager ss
4
2
1
1
D.Mrphy 2b
3
0
1
0
Ju.Trnr 3b
3
1
2
2
Rendon 3b
4
0
2
2
Ad.Gnzl 1b
4
0
0
0
Zmmrman 1b
4
0
2
0
Reddick rf
3
0
0
0
Espnosa ss
3
0
0
0
Dayton p
0
0
0
0
Drew ph-ss
1
0
0
0
Clbrson 2b
1
0
0
0
P.Svrno c
3
1
1
0
Pderson cf
4
0
0
0
C.Rbnsn ph
1
0
1
0
Grandal c
4
0
2
0
M.Tylor pr
0
0
0
0
Toles lf
2
1
1
0
Lobaton c
0
0
0
0
Kndrick ph-lf
2
0
1
0
Schrzer p
2
0
0
0
Kershaw p
1
0
0
0
Difo ph
1
0
0
0
Blanton p
0
0
0
0
Solis p
0
0
0
0
Puig rf
0
0
0
0
Heisey ph
1
0
0
0
Mlancon p
0
0
0
0
Totals 33
4
8
4
Totals 35
3
9
3
Los Angeles
103
000
000
—
4
Washington
002
100
000
—
3
E—Utley (1). DP—Washington 1. LOB—Los Angeles 6, Washington 9. 2B—Harper (1), P.Severino (1), C.Robinson (1). HR—C.Seager (1), Ju.Turner (1). SB—Harper (1), Werth (1). CS—D.Murphy (1). SF—T.Turner (1). S—Kershaw (1).
Los Angeles
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Kershaw W,1-0
5
8
3
3
1
7
Blanton H,1
2/3
0
0
0
1
0
Dayton H,1
2/3
0
0
0
1
1
Baez H,1
1
0
0
0
0
0
Jansen S,1-1
1 2/3
1
0
0
0
3
Washington
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Scherzer L,0-1
6
5
4
4
0
5
Solis
2
1
0
0
1
1
Melancon
1
2
0
0
1
3
HBP—by Scherzer (Turner). WP—Scherzer. Umpires—Home, Dan Bellino; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Tom Hallion. T—3:46. A—43,915 (41,418).
Blue Jays 5, Rangers 3
Toronto ab
r
h
bi
Texas ab
r
h
bi
Carrera lf-rf
4
1
1
1
C.Gomez lf
5
0
2
1
Dnldson 3b
4
0
0
0
Desmond cf
5
0
3
2
Encrncn 1b
4
1
1
1
Beltran dh
5
0
1
0
Butista rf
3
1
0
0
Beltre 3b
4
0
1
0
M.Upton lf
0
0
0
0
Odor 2b
4
0
1
0
Ru.Mrtn c
3
0
0
0
Lucroy c
5
0
0
0
Tlwtzki ss
4
1
2
2
Rua 1b
3
0
2
0
Sunders dh
4
0
1
0
Mreland ph-1b
2
1
1
0
Pillar cf
4
1
1
1
Andrus ss
4
0
1
0
Barney 2b
3
0
0
0
Mazara rf
3
1
1
0
Chrinos ph
0
0
0
0
Hoying pr-rf
0
1
0
0
Totals 33
5
6
5
Totals 40
3
13
3
Toronto
020
030
000
—
5
Texas
000
100
020
—
3
LOB—Toronto 4, Texas 13. 2B—Desmond (1), Beltre (1), Moreland (1). HR—Carrera (1), Encarnacion (2), Tulowitzki (1), Pillar (1).
Toronto
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Happ W,1-0
5
9
1
1
1
5
Biagini
1 2/3
1
0
0
0
0
Cecil
0
0
0
0
1
0
Grilli H,1
1/3
0
0
0
0
0
Liriano
1/3
2
2
2
1
0
Osuna S,1-1
1 2/3
1
0
0
0
2
Texas
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Darvish L,0-1
5
5
5
5
1
4
Barnette
2
1
0
0
0
1
Bush
1
0
0
0
1
1
Dyson
1
0
0
0
0
1
Happ pitched to 1 batter in the 6th Cecil pitched to 1 batter in the 7th HBP—by Darvish (Barney). PB—Martin. Umpires—Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Joe West. T—3:30. A—48,019 (48,114).
Indians 6, Red Sox 0
Boston ab
r
h
bi
Cleveland ab
r
h
bi
Pedroia 2b
3
0
0
0
Ra.Dvis cf
3
0
0
1
B.Holt 3b
4
0
1
0
Kipnis 2b
3
0
1
1
Betts rf
3
0
1
0
Lindor ss
4
0
0
0
Ortiz dh
4
0
0
0
Napoli 1b
4
0
1
0
Han.Rmr 1b
4
0
0
0
C.Sntna dh
4
1
1
0
Bgaerts ss
4
0
1
0
Jose.Rm 3b
4
1
2
0
Bnntndi lf
3
0
0
0
Guyer lf
4
2
3
1
Leon c
2
0
0
0
Chsnhll rf
4
1
1
3
Brdly J cf
2
0
0
0
R.Perez c
2
1
0
0
Totals 29
0
3
0
Totals 32
6
9
6
Boston
000
000
000
—
0
Cleveland
040
101
00x
—
6
E—Pedroia (1). DP—Cleveland 1. LOB—Boston 6, Cleveland 6. HR—Chisenhall (1). SB—Napoli (1). CS—Jose.Ramirez (1). SF—Ra.Davis (1).
Boston
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Price L,0-1
3 1/3
6
5
5
2
3
Barnes
1 2/3
3
1
0
0
1
Ross Jr.
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
Ziegler
2/3
0
0
0
1
1
Kelly
1 2/3
0
0
0
0
1
Kimbrel
1/3
0
0
0
0
1
Cleveland
IP
H
R
ER
BB
SO
Kluber W,1-0
7
3
0
0
3
7
Otero
1
0
0
0
0
1
Shaw
1
0
0
0
0
0
M.Barnes pitched to 1 batter in the 6th Kluber pitched to 2 batters in the 8th HBP—by Kluber (Bradley Jr.). Umpires—Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Bill Miller. T—3:19. A—37,842 (38,000).
MLB postseason glance
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
Thursday, Oct. 6: Toronto 10, Texas 1
Friday, Oct. 7: Toronto 5, Texas 3
Sunday, Oct. 9: Texas (Lewis 6-5) at Toronto (Sanchez 15-2), 6:38 p.m. (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 10: Texas (Perez 10-11) at Toronto (Stroman 9-10), 1:08 or 5:08 p.m. (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 12: Toronto at Texas, 7:08 or 8:38 p.m. (TBS)
Thursday, Oct. 6: Cleveland 5, Boston 4
Friday, Oct. 7: Cleveland 6, Boston 0
Sunday, Oct. 9: Cleveland (Tomlin 13-9) at Boston (Buchholz 8-10), 3:08 p.m. (TBS)
x-Monday, Oct. 10: Cleveland at Boston (Rodriguez 3-7), 5:08 p.m. (TBS)
x-Wednesday, Oct. 12: Boston at Cleveland, 5:08 or 7:08 p.m. (TBS)
Chicago vs. San Francisco
Friday, Oct. 7: San Francisco (Cueto 18-5) at Chicago (Lester 19-5), late (FS1)
Saturday, Oct. 8: San Francisco (Samardzija 12-11) at Chicago (Hendricks 16-8) 7:08 p.m. (MLB)
Monday, Oct. 10: Chicago (Arrieta 18-8) at San Francisco, 8:38 p.m. (FS1)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 11: Chicago (Lackey 11-8) at San Francisco, 7:08 or 7:40 p.m. (FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 13: San Francisco at Chicago, 7:08 or 7:40 p.m. (FS1)
Friday, Oct. 7: Los Angeles 4, Washington 3
Saturday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles (Hill 12-5) at Washington (Roark 16-10), 3:08 p.m. (FS1)
Monday, Oct. 10: Washington (Gonzalez 11-11) at Los Angeles (Maeda 16-10), 3:08 or 5:08 p.m. (MLB)
x-Tuesday, Oct. 11: Washington at Los Angeles, 4:05 or 7:08 p.m. (FS1)
x-Thursday, Oct. 13: Los Angeles at Washington, 4:05 or 7:08 p.m. (FS1)
PRO FOOTBALL
NFL
American Conference
East
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
New England
3
1
0
.750
81
61
Buffalo
2
2
0
.500
87
68
N.Y. Jets
1
3
0
.250
79
105
Miami
1
3
0
.250
71
89
South
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Houston
3
1
0
.750
69
73
Jacksonville
1
3
0
.250
84
111
Indianapolis
1
3
0
.250
108
125
Tennessee
1
3
0
.250
62
84
North
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Pittsburgh
3
1
0
.750
108
80
Baltimore
3
1
0
.750
84
72
Cincinnati
2
2
0
.500
78
82
Cleveland
0
4
0
.000
74
115
West
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Denver
4
0
0
1.000
111
64
Oakland
3
1
0
.750
108
106
Kansas City
2
2
0
.500
83
92
San Diego
1
3
0
.250
121
108
National Conference
East
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Philadelphia
3
0
0
1.000
92
27
Dallas
3
1
0
.750
101
77
Washington
2
2
0
.500
99
112
N.Y. Giants
2
2
0
.500
73
85
South
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Atlanta
3
1
0
.750
152
124
Tampa Bay
1
3
0
.250
77
128
Carolina
1
3
0
.250
109
118
New Orleans
1
3
0
.250
114
130
North
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Minnesota
4
0
0
1.000
88
50
Green Bay
2
1
0
.667
75
67
Chicago
1
3
0
.250
62
97
Detroit
1
3
0
.250
95
102
West
W
L
T
Pct
PF
PA
Los Angeles
3
1
0
.750
63
76
Seattle
3
1
0
.750
79
54
Arizona
2
3
0
.400
125
101
San Francisco
1
4
0
.200
111
140
Thursday’s Games
Arizona 33, San Francisco 21
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Jets at Pittsburgh, noon
New England at Cleveland, noon
Tennessee at Miami, noon
Houston at Minnesota, noon
Washington at Baltimore, noon
Chicago at Indianapolis, noon
Philadelphia at Detroit, noon
Atlanta at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Los Angeles, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Green Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
PRO HOCKEY
NHL
Preseason
Thursday’s Games
Boston 2, Columbus 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Montreal 6, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay at Florida, ppd., hurricane
Edmonton 5, Winnipeg 2
Vancouver 4, Calgary 0
Friday’s Games
Carolina 3, Washington 2, SO
Detroit 2, Toronto 1
Buffalo 4, Ottawa 2
Dallas vs. Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
New Jersey vs. Florida at West Point, N.Y., 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Colorado vs. Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
