East St. Louis gets the shutout on Belleville East's 50th anniversary

The Althoff Crusaders girls volleyball team was pressed to three sets for just the second time all season by the resilient Belleville East Lancers. Senior Emily Myatt helped the Crusaders to the win with a match-high 11 kills.
Former St. Louis Blues defenseman Barret Jackman discusses his retirement and his career and some emotional moments while meeting with the media after his retirement ceremony Tuesday at Scottrade Center in St. Louis.
West players Katherine Koch and Nikki Gaskill talk about the Maroons' inspiring girls volleyball comeback win over Mascoutah on Monday. West lost the first set 25-13 and then delivered a 25-23, 26-24 victory.
Manager Mike Matheny discusses the end of the St. Louis Cardinals season Sunday. The Cardinals beat Pittsburgh, but failed to reach the playoffs because the San Francisco Giants defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Belleville Township High School District 201 celebrated a century of high school football in Belleville, Illinois, on Saturday when Belleville West and Belleville East squared off in their annual rivalry game. The schools recognized members of the United States Armed Forces and players, alumni and coaches who were on the West campus for the big game.
Belleville West football defeated Belleville East 42-0 in the Maroons' 100th season. West junior running back Kriston Davis carried the ball 27 times for 271 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Lancers.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny talks about the Cards' come-from-behind win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals are a game behind the San Francisco Giants for the National League's second wild card berth.
Belleville West junior running back Kriston Davis rushed for 271 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Maroons' city rivalry win over East. A full grandstand included 200 or so former players, cheerleaders and coaches who were celebrating the 100th anniversary of high school football in Belleville.