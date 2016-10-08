Golf Capsules

Jay Haas shot an 8-under 63 on Saturday to take a five-stroke lead in the Toshiba Classic, putting him position to become the second-oldest winner in PGA Tour Champions history.
At 62 years, 10 months, 7 days Sunday, Haas would fall short of only Mike Fetchick, the 1985 Hilton Head Seniors Invitational winner at 63 years to the day. Gary Player is No. 2 on the list at 62 years, 9 months, 22 days in the 1998 Northville Long Island Classic.
The 2007 winner at Newport Beach Country Club, Haas has played 36 holes without a bogey. He shot a 64 on Friday for a share of the first-round lead with Billy Mayfair.
Haas won the last of his 17 senior titles in 2014. He won nine times on the PGA Tour and captained the United States' winning Presidents Cup team last year in South Korea.
Haas had a 15-under 127 total. He birdied three of the final four holes, starting the run on the par-5 15th and adding two more on the par-3 17th and par-5 18th.
Fred Funk, at age 60, was second after a 65. He eagled the 15th and birdied 18.
John Daly shot a 66 to top the group at 9 under. After birdieing the final five holes Friday in a 67, Daly opened birdie-birdie-eagle. He bogeyed the par-3 eighth and birdied the two late par 5s. Grant Waite (65), Ian Woosnam (66), Doug Garwood (66), Billy Andrade (6) and Bart Bryant (6) also were 9 under.
ALFRED DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — England's Tyrrell Hatton matched the course record at St. Andrews with a 10-under 62 to take a three-stroke lead in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Hatton had a 17-under 199 total. He opened with a 67 at Carnoustie on Thursday and shot a 70 at Kingsbarns on Friday. The final round will be played on the Old Course at St. Andrews.
The 24-year-old Hatton is winless on the European Tour.
England's Ross Fisher was second after a 69 at Carnoustie.
Sweden's Joakim Lagergren and South Africa's Richard Sterne were 13 under. They played at St. Andrews, with Lagergren shooting 69, and Sterne 65.
LPGA TAIWAN CHAMPIONSHIP
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Ha Na Jang shot a 10-under 62 in calmer conditions at rainy Miramar to take a six-stroke lead in the Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship.
Chasing her third victory of the year, the 24-year-old South Korean player hit a 30-yard flop shot to a foot in steady rain on the par-5 18th for her 10th birdie of the day.
After shooting a 69 in high wind and early rain Friday for a share of the lead with fellow South Korean player Hee Young Park, Jang had her lowest score in her two-year LPGA Tour career and matched the best round in the three years the event has been played at Miramar. South Korea's Inbee Park set the Miramar mark in 2014 and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff tied it earlier Saturday.
Jang birdied three of the last four holes to reach 16-under 200. She hit a wedge to 4 feet on 15, made a 30-foot putt on 16 and closed the bogey-free round with the tap-in on 18 after the flop that landed on a ridge and trickled down.
China's Shanshan Feng was second after a 67, and Hee Young Park was another shot back after a 69. Canada's Brooke Henderson and South Africa's Lee-Anne Pace each shot 69 to get to 8 under. Shadoff was tied for eighth at 6 under. After opening with rounds of 78 and 70, she birdied 10 of the first 15 holes and closed with three pars.
FIJI INTERNATIONAL
NATADOLA, Fiji (AP) — Brandt Snedeker took a three-stroke lead in the windswept Fiji International, shooting a 2-under 70 in difficult conditions at Natadola Bay.
Coming off the United States' Ryder Cup victory in Minnesota, Snedeker had three birdies and a bogey to reach 12-under 204 on the Vijay Singh-designed layout. He opened with a 69 and shot a 64 on Friday.
Australia's Anthony Houston was second after a 73, and countryman Matthew Giles, the second-round leader, was 8 under after a 75. New Zealand's Gareth Paddison followed his course-record 64 with a 69 to join Australia's Michael Hendry (68) at 7 under.
Snedeker parred the first eight holes, birdied the par-4 ninth and added another on the par-4 14th. He dropped a stroke on the par-4 16th — ending his bogey-free streak at 49 holes — and rebounded with an up-and-down birdie on the short par-5 17th.
Snedeker won at Torrey Pines in February for his eighth PGA Tour title. He's trying to win his first international title in the event sanctioned by European, Australasian and Asian tours.
ASIA-PACIFIC AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP
INCHEON, South Korea (AP) — Brett Coletta shot a 4-under 68 to take a two-stroke lead over Cameron Davis in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, setting up an Australian duel for the spot in the Masters that goes to the winner Sunday.
The 20-year-old Coletta birdied the last two holes to reach 14-under 202 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club, the site of the Presidents Cup matches last year. He opened with two 67s.
Davis had a 69. He was second last year in Hong Kong. Two weeks ago in Mexico, the 21-year-old Davis led Australia to victory in the World Amateur Team Championship and won the individual title.
Japan's Junya Kameshiro was third at 8 under after a 71. Curtis Luck, the Australian who wrapped up a Masters invitation in August with his U.S. Amateur victory, shot a 70 to reach 7 under.
The event is conducted by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters and The R&A. The winner also will get a spot in the British Amateur and a place in the final stage of British Open qualifying.
