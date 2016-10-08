Sports

October 8, 2016 8:33 PM

Coney's 4 TD passes helps E. Kentucky beat SE Missouri 31-16

RICHMOND, Ky.

Bennie Coney threw for 337 yards and four touchdowns, including three to Devin Borders, and Eastern Kentucky beat Southeast Missouri 31-16 on Saturday night.

Coney was 23-for-37 passing. Borders had seven receptions for 119 yards, including two scores from inside the 7-yard line and a 56-yard touchdown catch. Coney also connected with Cameron Fogle on an 18-yard TD pass.

Ryan McCrum kicked field goals of 50, 30, and 22 yards for Southeast Missouri (2-4, 2-1 Ohio Valley). Will Young ran for 81 yards on eight carries, including a 45-yarder to set up McCrum's third field goal. Jesse Hosket threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Kristian Wilkerson late in the fourth quarter for the Redhawks. Tremane McCullough had eight catches for 103 yards.

Eastern Kentucky (2-3, 1-1), which averages 408 yards of offense, had 527 yards against Southeast Missouri.

