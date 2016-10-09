What team did Marshall score for?

Today’s question: The wrong way. One of the great defensive lineman of all time, Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall had an outstanding 20-year career, but unfortunately will probably be best known for running the wrong way on a fumble return against which team?
Yesterday’s answer: Virginia. The year 1983 marked the third time that the ACC Tournament was held outside North Carolina. The Omni in downtown Atlanta played host to the tournament that year, and saw N.C. State, the fourth seed, defeat second-seed Virginia to earn the ACC’s automatic bid in the NCAA Tournament. NC State would go on to defeat the Houston Cougars in a memorable national championship game 54-52 on a dunk by Lorenzo Charles.
