Metro-east football players still starring in Division I

A summary of how the local athletes preformed this weekend.
OKLAHOMA
- Austin Seibert, kicker-punter Belleville West: Seibert went 1-2 on his field goal attempts with a long of 39 yards. Seibert was also 6-6 on extra points to go along with three punts that averaged 37.3 yards. Oklahoma went on the beat Texas 45-40.
ILLINOIS
- Darius Mosely, DB, O’Fallon: Mosley recorded four tackles and one interception in the 34-31 loss to Purdue.
WYOMING
- Brian Hill, RB, Belleville West: Hill rushed 29 times for 92 yards and a touchdown in the 35-26 win over Air Force.
WESTERN KENTUCKY
- Nolan Dowling, long snapper, Belleville East: Dowling successfully completed 10 of 10 snaps (7 extra points, 1 field goal, 2 punts) in a 55-52 loss to Louisiana Tech University.
SIU CARBONDALE
- Chase Allen, LB, Belleville East. Allen recorded five tackles in the 45-39 loss to South Dakota State.
- Craig James, DB, Edwardsville. James recorded three tackles and three pass break ups in the 45-39 loss to South Dakota State.
- Markese Jackson, LB, East St. Louis. Jackson recorded two tackles in the 45-39 loss to South Dakota State.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
- Pierre Gee-Tucker, LB, Belleville West: Gee-Tucker recorded three tackles in the 27-3 win over Missouri State.
- Dom, Davis, CB, Belleville West: Davis recorded three tackles in the 27-3 win over Missouri State.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI
- Mike Ford, DB, Marquette: Ford recorded 11 tackles including a pass break-up in the 31-16 loss to Eastern Kentucky.
- Tyler McLemore, WR, Alton: McLemore caught two passes for 13 yards in the 31-16 loss to Eastern Kentucky.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
- Charlie Harmon, OL, O’Fallon: Harmon anchored a line that rushed for 106 yards and passed for 466 yards in the 45-39 win over Southern Illinois Carbondale.
Comments