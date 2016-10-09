Sports

October 9, 2016 9:04 PM

Metro-east football players still starring in Division I

A summary of how the local athletes preformed this weekend.

OKLAHOMA

  • Austin Seibert, kicker-punter Belleville West: Seibert went 1-2 on his field goal attempts with a long of 39 yards. Seibert was also 6-6 on extra points to go along with three punts that averaged 37.3 yards. Oklahoma went on the beat Texas 45-40.

ILLINOIS

  • Darius Mosely, DB, O’Fallon: Mosley recorded four tackles and one interception in the 34-31 loss to Purdue.

WYOMING

  • Brian Hill, RB, Belleville West: Hill rushed 29 times for 92 yards and a touchdown in the 35-26 win over Air Force.

WESTERN KENTUCKY

  • Nolan Dowling, long snapper, Belleville East: Dowling successfully completed 10 of 10 snaps (7 extra points, 1 field goal, 2 punts) in a 55-52 loss to Louisiana Tech University.

SIU CARBONDALE

  • Chase Allen, LB, Belleville East. Allen recorded five tackles in the 45-39 loss to South Dakota State.
  • Craig James, DB, Edwardsville. James recorded three tackles and three pass break ups in the 45-39 loss to South Dakota State.
  • Markese Jackson, LB, East St. Louis. Jackson recorded two tackles in the 45-39 loss to South Dakota State.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE

  • Pierre Gee-Tucker, LB, Belleville West: Gee-Tucker recorded three tackles in the 27-3 win over Missouri State.
  • Dom, Davis, CB, Belleville West: Davis recorded three tackles in the 27-3 win over Missouri State.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

  • Mike Ford, DB, Marquette: Ford recorded 11 tackles including a pass break-up in the 31-16 loss to Eastern Kentucky.
  • Tyler McLemore, WR, Alton: McLemore caught two passes for 13 yards in the 31-16 loss to Eastern Kentucky.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

  • Charlie Harmon, OL, O’Fallon: Harmon anchored a line that rushed for 106 yards and passed for 466 yards in the 45-39 win over Southern Illinois Carbondale.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

East St. Louis gets the shutout on Belleville East's 50th anniversary

View more video

Sports Videos