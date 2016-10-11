Sports

October 11, 2016 9:29 PM

Moore, Lynx even WNBA Finals at 1-1 with win over Sparks

By JON KRAWCZYNSKI AP Basketball Writer
MINNEAPOLIS

Maya Moore had 21 points and 12 rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx even the WNBA Finals at one game apiece with a 79-60 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks in Game 2 on Tuesday night.

Sylvia Fowles had 13 points and 15 boards and Minnesota held Los Angeles to 32.9 percent shooting to bounce back from a last-second loss in Game 1. Seimone Augustus scored 14 points and Minnesota dominated on the glass, 46-32, to pull away.

Nneka Ogwumike had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Sparks, who head back home for the next two games in the best-of-five series. Candace Parker was quiet with six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

West junior helps Maroons post volleyball win over East

View more video

Sports Videos