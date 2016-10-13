Mark Scheifele scores in OT, Jets beat Hurricanes 5-4

Mark Scheifele scored at 2:41 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 5-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night in the opener for both teams.
After the Jets overcame a 4-1 deficit in the third period, Scheifele took a pass from captain Blake Wheeler and beat goalie Cam Ward.
Jets rookie Patrik Laine scored his first NHL goal and added an assist.
The crowd roared when Laine, the second overall pick in the draft, scored on the power play in the third period to close Carolina's lead to 4-3.
Mathieu Perreault made it 4-4 with 1:29 left, with Laine assisting on the goal.
Blake Wheeler had a goal and two assists, and Shawn Matthias also scored.
Jeff Skinner and Lee Stempniak each had a goal and an assist for Carolina. Jordan Staal and Victor Rask also scored.
Connor Helleybuyck made 23 saves for Winnipeg, and Ward stopped 21 shots.
NOTES: Winnipeg center Bryan Little collided with Carolina forward Bryan Bickell midway through the first period. Little hobbled off the ice favoring a leg and didn't return to the game. ... The Jets had a two-man advantage for 1:49 in the opening period, producing shots that went off the post and one off the crossbar.
UP NEXT
Hurricanes: Carolina moves on to Vancouver on Sunday night for the second game in of a season-opening, six-game trip. The Hurricanes also will visit Edmonton, Calgary, Philadelphia and Detroit.
Jets: Winnipeg will play at Minnesota on Saturday night.
