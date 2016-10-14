Hulkenberg to leave Force India and tipped to join Renault

German driver Nico Hulkenberg is leaving the Force India team at the end of the Formula One season amid speculation he will join Renault.
The 29-year-old Hulkenberg was leaving "to pursue other opportunities within Formula One," Force India said in a statement on Friday.
There are four races left, and Hulkenberg sits in ninth place in the drivers' standings.
Hulkenberg is in his second stint with Force India.
"Having spent five years with us, Nico has become a great friend and contributed a huge amount to the team's success," team principal Vijay Mallya said. "He's an outstanding driver, who has scored more points for this team than anybody else. While it's true we will miss Nico, we respect his decision."
Having first broken into F1 with Williams in 2010, Hulkenberg has 113 career races. His best finish was fourth place, which he has achieved three times.
Force India has been linked with a move for 20-year-old French driver Esteban Ocon for next season.
Ocon, a former Renault reserve driver, is racing for the Manor team.
