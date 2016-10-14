Belleville East Lancers at O'Fallon Panthers

O'Fallon QB Christian Perez (14) hands off to RB Mason Hewitt (5).
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Belleville East's Tyreke Kerley (5, left) falls backwards after intercepting an O'Fallon pass in the first quarter. At right is teammate James Sayles (34).
Tim Vizer
O'Fallon's Robert Gonzalez (10, left) evaded multiple Lancers on this carry during which he ran from sideline-to-sideline before being tackled. At right is East's Justin Sanders (9) who was one of the players who just couldn't stop Gonzalez.
Tim Vizer
Belleville East's Martin Connor (10, right) leaps to catch a pass but couldn't hold onto it as O'Fallon's Deion Norfleet (3) moves in on him in the first quarter.
Tim Vizer
Belleville East RB DaMonta Witherspoon (26) zig-zags through O'Fallon's defense.
Tim Vizer
O'Fallon RB Mason Hewitt (5, center) is smothered by Belleville East players on a carry, and it took all of them to bring him down. East players shown are Eric Chism (3) and Stanley Montrea (99).
Tim Vizer
Belleville East QB Kienen Waller (14) hands off to RB Morgan Roderick (7, right) in the first quarter.
Tim Vizer
