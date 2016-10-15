No profit for this city bowl

Today’s Question: This college football bowl game was played twice in 1961 and 1962. It was played on a different site each year and lost money both years. Thus, the game was not renewed for 1963. Which major city bowl couldn’t turn a profit?
Yesterday’s Answer: Both Billy Sims and Barry Saunders wore No. 20 for the Detroit Lions. Billy Sims led the Lions in rushing from 1980 to 1984. His best season came in ’81 where he totaled 1,437 yards averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Barry led the Lions from 1989 to 1998, also leading the NFL in 1990, 1994, 1996, and 1997. His best season came in 1997 where he racked up 2,053 yards and averaged an amazing 6.1 yards per carry.
