Sports

October 15, 2016 10:18 PM

Southern rallies to defeat Jackson State 28-24 in SWAC

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

As a tackler latched onto his left ankle, Austin Howard lofted a short pass to Randall Menard, who outjumped a defender in the end zone, and Southern made the score stand up to defeat Jackson State 28-24 Saturday night.

The hard-fought TD was an answer to Jackson State surging briefly into a 24-21 lead in the Southwestern Athletic Conference battle.

Southern (3-2, 3-0) owned a 429-280 yards advantage in total offense but couldn't shake the Tigers (2-4, 2-2), who were held to a missed field-goal attempt through a scoreless fourth quarter. JSU was penalized 14 times for 125 yards.

Joshua Bates scored from the 2 in the third quarter as Jackson State took the 24-21 lead.

Howard went 24 for 35 for 288 yards with two TDs — both to Menard, who caught four balls for 68 yards. Lenard Tillery also scored twice for Southern with 127 yards on 29 carries.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Gibault boys soccer celebrates regional win over Freeburg

View more video

Sports Videos