October 16, 2016 4:02 AM

China's Peng Shuai captures 1st title at Tianjin Open

The Associated Press
TIANJIN, China

Chinese veteran Peng Shuai captured the first title of her career at the Tianjin Open on Sunday, beating Alison Riske in the final 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Peng, a former U.S. Open semifinalist, was winless in six previous finals on the WTA Tour. She saved 10 of 12 break points she faced against Riske.

Peng finished off her rain-delayed semifinal over Danka Kovinic earlier Sunday, winning three straight games to prevail 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 after resuming at 3-all in the third.

Riske, aiming for her second career title, also had to play her semifinal earlier Sunday, topping second-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Peng, who lives in Tianjin, was once ranked as high as No. 14, but has seen her ranking slip to No. 182 due to injuries and inconsistent play.

