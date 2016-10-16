Metro-east football players still starring in Division I

A summary of how the local athletes preformed this weekend.
OKLAHOMA
- Austin Seibert, kicker-punter Belleville West: Seibert went 1-1 on his field goal attempts with a long of 34 yards. Seibert was also 5-5 on extra points to go along with four punts that averaged 45.0 yards. Oklahoma went on the beat Kansas State 38-17.
ILLINOIS
- Darius Mosely, DB, O’Fallon: Mosley recorded four tackles, a tackle for a loss, a fumble revovery and one interception in the 24-7 win over Rutgers.
WESTERN KENTUCKY
- Nolan Dowling, long snapper, Belleville East: Dowling successfully completed 12 out of 12 snaps (5 field goals, 5 extra points, 2 punts) in the 44-43 double OT win over Middle Tennessee State University.
SIU CARBONDALE
- Chase Allen, LB, Belleville East. Allen recorded four tackles in the 31-28 loss to Illinois State.
- Markese Jackson, LB, East St. Louis. Jackson recorded three tackles in the 31-28 loss to Illinois State.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
- Pierre Gee-Tucker, LB, Belleville West: Gee-Tucker recorded nine tackles, two tackles for a loss and one sack in the 19-17 loss to South Dakota State.
- Dom, Davis, CB, Belleville West: Davis recorded three tackles in the 19-17 loss to South Dakota State.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
- Charlie Harmon, OL, O’Fallon: Harmon anchored a line that rushed for 220 yards and passed for 303 yards in the 19-17 win over North Dakota State.
