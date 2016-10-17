Sandoval to sign bill raising tax for stadium, events center

Gov. Brian Sandoval is signing a bill into law that clears the way for a Las Vegas stadium that could be home to both UNLV football and the Raiders.
The Republican governor is joining lawmakers and representatives for the Raiders in a ceremony set for Monday morning at UNLV.
Lawmakers who met in a special session last week approved a bill that increases Las Vegas-area hotel tax to raise $750 million for a stadium partly financed by casino mogul Sheldon Adelson and more than $400 million to expand and renovate the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Another bill he'll sign allows the Clark County Commission to raise the county's sales tax by one-tenth of one percent to fund more police.
NFL owners still must approve any potential Raiders relocation from Oakland.
