Former SAfrica captain Tovey critical after heart attack

The South African Football Association says former national team captain Neil Tovey is in critical condition after a heart attack, his second in two years.
Tovey, who captained South Africa to its best soccer moment with victory at the African Cup of Nations, suffered the heart attack at a training session on Sunday. The 54-year-old Tovey is the technical director at the South African Football Association.
Tovey was hospitalized in February 2015 after suffering a series of heart attacks.
After the latest attack, SAFA quoted his brother Mark as saying he was rushed to a hospital and doctors were "battling" to stabilize him.
Tovey led South Africa to the African title in 1996 and was presented with the trophy by Nelson Mandela.
Comments