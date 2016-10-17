Sports

Former SAfrica captain Tovey critical after heart attack

The South African Football Association says former national team captain Neil Tovey is in critical condition after a heart attack, his second in two years.

Tovey, who captained South Africa to its best soccer moment with victory at the African Cup of Nations, suffered the heart attack at a training session on Sunday. The 54-year-old Tovey is the technical director at the South African Football Association.

Tovey was hospitalized in February 2015 after suffering a series of heart attacks.

After the latest attack, SAFA quoted his brother Mark as saying he was rushed to a hospital and doctors were "battling" to stabilize him.

Tovey led South Africa to the African title in 1996 and was presented with the trophy by Nelson Mandela.

