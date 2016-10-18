Hawks' Budenholzer leveled in collision near team bench

Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer was escorted to the locker room late in the first half of Tuesday night's game against New Orleans after being bowled over by Pelicans guard Langston Galloway who was chasing a loose ball.
The Hawks said Budenholzer was "OK" but would not return to the preseason game. Assistant coach Darvin Ham took over for the second half.
It was a bad night for coaches. New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry was sick and unable to join his team on the bench. New Orleans assistant coach Darren Erman filled in for Gentry, who had "stomach discomfort," according to the team.
Budenholzer already had his right hand in a brace and his arm in a sling after suffering a broken finger that required surgery on Monday. The second-quarter collision with Galloway knocked Budenholzer over the first row of seats and into the press seating.
Budenholzer was helped to his feet and sat on the bench for a few minutes, grimacing in obvious pain, before being escorted to the locker room.
It was not immediately known if Budenholzer aggravated his hand injury in the collision. Hawks spokesman Garin Narain said Budenholzer had general soreness, including to his hand, and would remain at the arena for the second half.
