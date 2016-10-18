Pavelski's late goal lifts Sharks past Islanders 3-2

1:29 Edwardsville junior talks about winning conference volleyball title Pause

0:21 Winning point in unbeaten Eagles' girls volleyball win over Panthers

0:42 Gibault boys soccer celebrates regional win over Freeburg

2:10 West RB's big game helps keep Maroons' playoff hopes alive

1:10 Columbia RB helps carry Eagles to fifth-straight Cahokia Conference title

1:58 Belleville East and O'Fallon football square off in conference matchup

0:58 Althoff boys soccer celebrates Greenville Regional title

1:28 New Blues forward has goal and assist in home debut

1:34 Collinsville soccer senior talks about winning conference championship

1:58 Blues coach breaks down the big season-opening win in Chicago