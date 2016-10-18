O'Fallon Soccer Regional

Belleville East’s Jeffrey Kerley and Quincy’s J.D. Sohn battle for the ball during their game at the O’Fallon Regional Tournment on Tuesday.
Zia Nizami
Belleville East’s Cameron Whitehead moves in to tackle Quincy’s Harrison Rosen during their game at the O’Fallon Regional Tournment on Tuesday.
Belleville East’s Chase Carpenter pulls away from Quincy’s J.D. Sohn during their game at the O’Fallon Regional Tournment on Tuesday.
Belleville West head coach Rob Thornberry.
O’Fallon head coach Jason Turkington.
O’Fallon’s Jake Koenig pulls away from Belleville West’s Austin Firestone during their game at the O’Fallon Regional Tournment on Tuesday.
O’Fallon’s Ben Koenig and Belleville West’s Blake Williams battle for the ball during their game at the O’Fallon Regional Tournment on Tuesday.
O’Fallon’s Quincy Land moves in to tackle Belleville West’s Blake Williams during their game at the O’Fallon Regional Tournment on Tuesday.
Quincy’s Jaeden Smith and Belleville East’s Justin Schmidt close in on the ball during their game at the O’Fallon Regional Tournment on Tuesday.
Quincy’s Pierre Jacobs kicks the ball away from Belleville East’s Jeffrey Kerley during their game at the O’Fallon Regional Tournment on Tuesday.
Belleville West’s Trevor Pentland and O’Fallon’s Jake Koenig go for a header during their game at the O’Fallon Regional Tournment on Tuesday.
Belleville East’s Justin Schmidt and Quincy’s Walker Todd go for a header during their game at the O’Fallon Regional Tournment on Tuesday.
