Althoff basketball coach honored

Althoff head coach Greg Leib talks to his players during the 2015 Battling Bulldogs Thanksgiving Tournament.
Althoff Catholic High School basketball coach Greg Leib signs an autograph for fan David Welch, 9, of Swansea after the team returned from their class 3A state championship basketball win in March 2016.
Seven months after leading Althoff to its first state basketball championship Crusaders coach Greg Leib has been named as the National Federation of High Schools Illinois Boys Basketball Coach of the Year for the 2015-16 season.
