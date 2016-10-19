Cage ball leagues forming at K3 Baseball Academy in Belleville

K3 Baseball Academy in Belleville will be forming a machine-pitch cage ball league beginning Nov. 12. Five-week sessions will include two five-inning games per night, with five players on each team. Cost per team is $250.
Playoffs and a championship round will be held, with the winning team receiving three free team practice sessions at the academy, which is owned and operated by Belleville East graduate and former major-league pitcher Randy Wells.
K3 Baseball Academy is located at 7645 Magna Drive in Belleville.
The cage ball league will feature K3’s new HitTrax simulator, a software system that enables hitters to swing inside a cage and view the hit path of the ball as if they were playing in a major-league stadium.
Registration deadline is Nov. 1. Online registration is available at K3 Baseball Academy. Click on the camps and classes link.
For more information, call Wells at 618-213-7861.
