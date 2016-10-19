Hamilton planning to take more pics, have more fun

Smile! Lewis Hamilton says he won't stop having fun and has no plans to put his phone down.
Hamilton told The Associated Press on Wednesday night he'll probably have his phone on hand and take more pictures during Thursday drivers' news conference at the Formula One U.S. Grand Prix in Texas. Similar antics two weeks ago in Japan earned him sharp criticism from some media, prompting him to walk out of a meeting with reporters after qualifying.
Hamilton's mood is being watched closely over the final month of the season as he trails teammate Nico Rosberg in the championship chase.
Hamilton says he wants to enjoy the race weekend, be spontaneous and have fun. He said the likes taking pictures during the news conferences to show to friends and his followers on social media. The defending F1 champion says he at his best as a driver when he's having fun.
