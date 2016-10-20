Who did Ruth hit homer off of?

Today’s question: It is one of the most famous home runs in World Series history and one of the greatest sports momments ever. In the 1932 World Series, New York’s Babe Ruth hit his famous “called shot” against the Chicago Cubs. Who was the pitcher?
Yesterday’s answer: Sean Casey. The others were not Detroit Tigers and Ventura was already retired. Casey’s shots came in game four and the final in game five. He also hit two doubles in the series and batted .529 to lead the Tigers. St. Louis won the series, four games to one, and the Cardinals’ David Eckstein was the series MVP.
Comments