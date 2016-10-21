Name that ‘95 Indians right fielder

Today’s question: In 1995, the Cleveland Indians saw a blend of veteran talent mixed with young up-and-comers with unbelievable talent. What man, who played right field for Cleveland, would later become a member of the 500 home run club?
Yesterday’s answer: Charlie Root is the pitcher who gave up Babe Ruth’s ‘Called home run’ in the 1932 World Series With one out in the fifth inning, legend has it that Ruth pointed to the centerfield stands. On the very next pitch, he hit a home run to dead centerfield. The home run is one of the most famous in baseball history.
