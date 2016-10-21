Sports

October 21, 2016 7:18 PM

Do the Dance does the job in winning Santa Anita feature

The Associated Press
ARCADIA, Calif.

Do the Dance rallied late to win the $53,000 feature for 3-year-old fillies by a nose Friday at Santa Anita.

Ridden by Tyler Baze, Do the Dance ran a mile on turf in 1:33.90 and paid $16.60, $6.20 and $4.20 at 7-1 odds.

Nine Point Nine returned $8 and $5.40, while Patriotic Diamond was another three-quarters of a length back in third and paid $6.40 to show.

The victory, worth $31,800, increased Do the Dance's career earnings to $138,755, with three wins in 18 starts for trainer Gary Sherlock.

