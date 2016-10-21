Gibault defeats Althoff for Class 1A soccer sectional championship

Gibault's Kyle Rocca celebrates after his goal against Althoff with his teammate Logan Doerr.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Gibault keeper Trevor Davis deflects a header from Althoff's Christian Garcia during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Gibault's Logan Doerr puts pressure on Althoff's Mitchell Kidd during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Gibault keeper Trevor Davis watches a ball come in during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Gibault's Karson Huels and Althoff's Mitchell Kidd sprint to the ball during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Gibault's Karson Huels and Althoff's Nathan Petry battle for posession during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Althoff keeper Stone Galloway deflects a shot from Gibaults Ben Mueth during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Althoff's Jimmy Monken gets a shot off against Gibault defender Logan Doerr that goes right in the arms of Gibault keeper Trevor Davis during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Gibault's Karson Huels and Althoff's Jimmy Monken battle for posession during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Althoff's Josh Mark works the ball as Gibault's Robert Lugge moves in during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Gibault's Robert Lugge and Althoff's Josh Mark battle for control during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Gibault's Robert Lugge and Althoff's Mitchell Kidd go for a ball during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Althoff keeper Stone Galloway watches as his teammate Stephen Waltrip keeps the ball out of the net during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Althoff's John Lewis and Gibault's Karson Huels battle for control during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Gibault's Aaron Grohmann puts pressure on Althoff's Christian Garcia during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Althoff's Nathan Petry Gibault's Karson Huels battle for control during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Althoff's Christian Garcia works to get a shot through Gibault defenders during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Althoff keeper Stone Galloway and teammate Derrick Mark work to keep the ball out of the net during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Gibault defender Dylan Altadonna keeps a shot out of the net during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Althoff's Tyler Stone and Gibault's Ryan Gool battle for posession during the Class 1A soccer sectional championship.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com
Gibault's Kyle Rocca works for control against Althoff's Mitchell Kidd and Colin Wagner.
Derik Holtmann
dholtmann@bnd.com