Friday night football roundup

Edwardsville 49, Granite City 12
Dionte Rodgers led the way for an Edwardsville (8-1, 6-1) team that looked to lock up a high seed in the playoffs next week. Rodgers broke thru for five touchdowns on the ground in the first half helping Edwardsville jump out to a quick 49-0 lead. Edwardsville will go into the playoffs just as hot as they were last year but hope to win their first round match-up this year.
Granite City (4-5, 3-4) needed to win this game to become playoff eligible but knew it would be an uphill climb against one of the best teams in the state. Losing three of their last four games derailed what looked to be a promising season for Granite City.
Columbia 48, Jerseyville 28
Columbia running back Colton Bryd ran all over Jerseyville rushing for 245 yards and five touchdowns in the 48-28 win Friday night. Columbia jumped out to big lead of 28-7 and 41-14, never letting Columbia come within two scores after the first quarter. Columbia (9-0, 6-0) finished the season outscoring their opponents 392-158 with an average margin of victory of 26 points.
Jerseyville quarterback Drew Sauerwein had yet another strong game throwing for a score and running for one as well. Jerseyville finished the season (2-7, 1-4) but that record won’t indicate just how well they played all year. Four of their seven losses came by six points or less. They will look to finish more games next year in hopes of grabbing a playoff spot.
Highland 46, Charleston 14
Highland quarterback Garrett Marti used a balanced attack to help lead Highland (8-1,6-0) to a 46-14 win over Charleston. Marti went 11 of 18 in the air for 189 yards and two scores to go along with 14 rushes for 976 yards and three touchdowns. Highland hasn’t lost since dropping the season opener on the road in Cahokia. Highland will surly be a top seed in the playoffs when the pairings are released.
Charleston (3-6, 1-4) dropped six of seven games to finish the season. After a promising start to the season, Charleston looks to build towards a playoff appearance next season.
Red Bud 42, Sparta 0
Red Bud bounded back with a strong 42-0 win to close out the regular season. Griffin Ziebold went seven of seven passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns to go along with a rushing score. Red Bud finishes the season (7-2, 4-2) and looks like they will host a playoff game next Friday.
Herrin 24, Central 21 F
Central running back Collin Thomas kept Central close 181 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns. In the end it wasn’t enough as Central fell 24-21 to Herrin. Central (7-2, 5-1) will head into the playoffs on a bit of a skid, losing two of its last three games.
Herrin (8-1) scored all four of their touchdowns on the ground as the looked to secure a top seed in the playoffs. After losing to Waterloo to start the season Herrin has looked like a completely different team. They look to use their eight game winning streak to propel them deep into the playoffs.
